ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

Michigan unemployment: Residents returning to unemployment should reopen previous claims
DETROIT – Michigan workers who returned to work after being on unemployment and are now temporarily unemployed again should reopen their claims online, officials said.
The Unemployment Insurance Agency released this information as the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are set to be tightened Wednesday (Nov. 17) through Dec. 8.
A grim and dire picture is emerging from a survey taken by the representatives of the majority of Michigan's teachers. The Michigan Education Association today unveiled the numbers and they paint an image of teachers, exhausted, frightened, overworked and on the brink.
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has reversed its vote on Tuesday and unanimously approved to certify election votes hours after it was split. The board was initially deadlock with a 2-2 split along the party line. Originally, two Republican members voted not to certify and two Democratic members voted to certify.
