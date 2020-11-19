Dearborn family seeking answers in shooting death of 18-year-old

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn family is pleading for answers after an 18-year-old man was killed in September in Highland Park.

On Sept. 14, Yaser Boumelham was shot to death on Gerald Street.

Investigators said Boumelham last spoke to his mother at about midnight before she went to work. Police found his body inside the family’s car.

His brother, Ibrahim Boumelham, urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Do the right thing, speak up and give the information so that this can be justified for his spirit, for our family. There’s no justification with nobody knowing what happened, or why. We can’t sleep. We can’t have peace. We’re restless,” Ibrahim Boumelham said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

More: Metro Detroit crime news