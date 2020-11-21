3 teenagers shot in 3 separate Detroit shootings Friday

DETROIT – Police are investigating three teenagers shot in three separate shootings in Detroit.

The first shooting happened at about 2 p.m. in the 14100 block Houston Whittier Street, just east of Gratiot Avenue. Police said a 14-year-old boy struck when two suspects fired shots. One of the suspected gunmen was taken into custody by police near the intersection of Mayfield and Hayes streets. Police are still looking for the other suspected shooter. The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5970 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

The second shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Joy Road and Dexter Avenue. Police said a 16-year-old boy was struck when multiple shots were fired in the area. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Police have no suspects currently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

The third shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. in the 15800 block of Edmore Drive, just west of Redmond Street and a few blocks south of Eight Mile Road. Police said a 16-year-old boy was inside a house in the area when he was shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police have no suspects currently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news