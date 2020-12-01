Nightside Report Nov. 30, 2020: Restaurant owners urge others to reopen next week; Local leaders press state lawmakers for COVID relief

DETROIT – Two prominent restaurateurs stand by their letter, saying they would reopen their dining rooms after a three-week restriction order expires next week and called on restaurants to join forces in doing the same.

“This industry is hanging on by a thread,” Rosalie Vicari said. Rosalie and her husband Joe Vicari own the Vicari restaurant group, with high-end restaurants like Joe Muer Seafood, Brownies On The Lake and multiple Andiamo Italian restaurants.

A day ahead of Michigan lawmakers returning to work in Lansing, mayors and business leaders on Monday called on the federal and state governments for coronavirus pandemic relief as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest request of legislative leadership hangs over the upcoming session.

“I think 2021 and 2022 are going to be some of the toughest times facing municipal governments certainly since the Great Recession, perhaps even worse,” said Michigan State University professor Eric Scorsone during a Monday press conference. Scorsone has done work with Michigan municipalities like Lansing, Flint and Detroit.

On Monday, Moderna joined Pfizer in submitting its vaccine for an emergency use authorization. But if a vaccine is authorized, will people be willing to get it? A University of Michigan poll found it depends on who you ask.

“We asked a national sample of older adults, aged 50-60, (about the) future COVID-19 vaccine and what their thoughts were,” U of M Dr. Preeti Malani said. “Overall, 58% of 58-year-olds said they’re likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine hit another major milestone, as the company is submitting its application for an emergency use authorization, starting the formal review process and moving a step closer to public use. Moderna submitted emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. The company’s president said everyone feels the pressure of this moment.

