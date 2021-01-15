Canton man faces involuntary manslaughter charge in shooting death of 8-year-old son

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton Township man has been arraigned on charges in connection with the shooting death of his 8-year-old son.

Nicholas Bennett, 33, was arraigned on Friday morning. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened at a home in the 41020 block of Old Michigan Avenue in Canton Township on Dec. 15 at 3:45 p.m.

Police said Bennett was working on a rifle when he fatally shot his son, who was in the room with him. Canton police officers were called to the scene and the child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 29 at 10:50 a.m. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

