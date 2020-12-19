Nightside Report Dec. 18, 2020: Michigan revises COVID-19 order, Rare ‘Christmas Star’ to be visible for first time in 800 years on Dec. 21

Michigan revises COVID-19 order to reopen high schools, some entertainment venues
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is revising its COVID-19 order to resume in-person high school classes, reopen certain indoor entertainment venues and allow non-contact outdoor sports and fitness classes.
The state is currently under a “pause” that placed stricter COVID-19 regulations on restaurants, schools and more, but that order was scheduled to expire Sunday (Dec. 20).
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 454,956; Death toll now at 11,274
Here’s everything that’s reopening under Michigan’s revised COVID-19 order
Michigan updated its COVID-19 restrictions Friday, reopening certain parts of the state as metrics across the state improve. The new order goes into effect Monday (Dec. 21) and is scheduled to last until Jan. 15, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state would consider lifting protocols sooner if the state makes substantial progress toward slowing the spread of COVID-19.
A look back at the legacy of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon had a unique place in Wayne County politics. All one had to hear was the name Benny and they immediately knew who someone was talking about. Napoleon served in one of the most difficult jobs anywhere as jailer, and yet his legacy goes far beyond that.
