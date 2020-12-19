Nightside Report Dec. 18, 2020: Michigan revises COVID-19 order, Rare ‘Christmas Star’ to be visible for first time in 800 years on Dec. 21

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is revising its COVID-19 order to resume in-person high school classes, reopen certain indoor entertainment venues and allow non-contact outdoor sports and fitness classes.

Metro Detroit weather: Sloppy weekend ahead

Parts of this last holiday shopping weekend will be sloppy. But temperatures will continue to inch up toward the Christmas holidays next week. And there’s no shortage of weather excitement for the days leading up to Christmas.

Michigan updated its COVID-19 restrictions Friday, reopening certain parts of the state as metrics across the state improve. The new order goes into effect Monday (Dec. 21) and is scheduled to last until Jan. 15, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state would consider lifting protocols sooner if the state makes substantial progress toward slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon had a unique place in Wayne County politics. All one had to hear was the name Benny and they immediately knew who someone was talking about. Napoleon served in one of the most difficult jobs anywhere as jailer, and yet his legacy goes far beyond that.

