Monroe County hit-and-run, armed robbery suspect arrested after police pursuit into Toledo

TOLEDO – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of crimes after a two-state police pursuit Saturday night.

According to authorities, police were looking for a man who was driving a black Chevrolet Impala that was previously involved in two hit-and-run incidents in Bedford Township.

Just after 5 p.m., a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy in Lambertville, just north of Toledo, was informed by a citizen of a damaged black Impala parked at a Rite Aid Pharmacy located near the intersection of Secor and Sterns roads.

The deputy said when he arrived at the Rite Aid, he saw the vehicle and the suspect leaving the store with a basket full of liquor bottles still with their security tops.

Police said the suspect refused to follow any verbal demands issued by the deputy, entered the Impala and struck the deputy’s cruiser as he left the area.

Deputies pursued the suspect southbound into Toledo, where they turned the pursuit over to the Toledo Police Department, who took the man into custody.

Police said the man, a 31-year-old resident of Toledo, was involved in at least three different thefts of alcohol from Bedford Township businesses.

He is currently lodged at the Lucas County Jail, pending extradition to Michigan for face charges of armed robbery, felonious assault and more.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriffs Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

