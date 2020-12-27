Morning Briefing Dec. 27, 2020: WSU student killed in Detroit, unemployment benefits expire for millions, Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old woman in Detroit. Family members of Casey Lynae Willis have so many questions after the teen was gunned down just before 2 a.m. Saturday on the city’s east side.

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet lapsed overnight as President Donald Trump refused to signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections.

Federal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds of tips and leads in the blast that damaged dozens of buildings on Christmas morning.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 477,269 as of Saturday, including 12,029 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 7,341 new cases and 254 additional deaths. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 469,928 confirmed cases and 11,775 deaths.

Important note: The state of Michigan did not provide an update on coronavirus data on Dec. 24-25 due to the holiday. The update on Saturday, Dec. 26 represents an average of 2,447 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Michigan each day between Dec. 23-26.

Of the 254 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, officials say 188 were identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Dec. 23-26.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 318,389 recoveries from the virus.

