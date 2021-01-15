39ºF

Local News

Nightside Report Jan. 14, 2021: Former Gov. Snyder, 8 others charged in Flint water investigation, Photographer who climbed Ambassador, Mackinac bridges arrested in Arizona

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local, Local News, News, Top Stories
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:43 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:43 p.m. (WDIV)

Flint water crisis investigation: Here’s who was charged

DETROIT – After a lengthy investigation into the Flint water crisis, which started more than five years ago, investigators announced a slew of charges, including against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy today announced that after 12 months of grand jury proceedings nine individuals have been indicted on a total of 41 counts “related to a series of alleged actions and inactions that created the historic injustice” of the Flint Water Crisis.

The two biggest names include former Gov. Snyder, who becomes the first former governor to be charged with a crime in state history, and former MDHHS chief Nick Lyon, who is facing multiple involuntary manslaughter charges.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 531,004; Death toll now at 13,672

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow and chilly temperatures in the forecast

After two days in the 40s and at least some sunshine, our forecast will look and feel a lot more like January as the weekend approaches.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • Though his photos are impressive, one military veteran -- known for his daring photo shoots -- says his photography has landed him in jail. Click here to read more.
  • Three lucky Michigan residents won $1 million Wednesday night. Click here to read more.
  • Two men are being accused of stealing mail from hundreds of Metro Detroit homes in an effort to defraud one or more banks. Click here to read more.
  • The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office will no longer pursue charges against those who work consensually in the sex industry. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Be patient: Getting a COVID-19 vaccine might take some time, persistence

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is higher than the supply and that might mean some people who are eligible for the vaccine have to keep waiting to get an appointment. If you are trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll have to be patient. Getting an appointment to get vaccinated might take some time and persistence.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 --

COVID-19 vaccine questions? Ask the doctor

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: