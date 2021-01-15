Nightside Report Jan. 14, 2021: Former Gov. Snyder, 8 others charged in Flint water investigation, Photographer who climbed Ambassador, Mackinac bridges arrested in Arizona

Flint water crisis investigation: Here’s who was charged

DETROIT – After a lengthy investigation into the Flint water crisis, which started more than five years ago, investigators announced a slew of charges, including against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy today announced that after 12 months of grand jury proceedings nine individuals have been indicted on a total of 41 counts “related to a series of alleged actions and inactions that created the historic injustice” of the Flint Water Crisis.

The two biggest names include former Gov. Snyder, who becomes the first former governor to be charged with a crime in state history, and former MDHHS chief Nick Lyon, who is facing multiple involuntary manslaughter charges.

