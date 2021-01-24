Man arrested on unrelated warrants accused of involvement with fatal Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 30-year-old man taken into custody on an unrelated warrant is accused of being involved in a fatal shooting at a Metro Detroit Coney Island restaurant.

According to authorities, just before 10 a.m. Jan. 13, Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to D’Anton’s Coney Island, located on West Huron Street, between Telegraph Road and Woodward Avenue, on reports of a dead body.

Police said a friend of the dead man reported that he and the victim’s family were unable to find him, searched the area and found his body in a vehicle near the Coney Island restaurant. Authorities located the victim where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Maurice Wilson AKA: Anthony Randolph Wilson, was connected with the shooting. He was taken into police custody on unrelated warrants and remains at the Oakland County Jail. Further details were not revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.

