Morning Briefing Jan. 30, 2021: Scandal puts UAW under independent oversight for 6 years, new video shows Wixom man attacking US Capitol police with hockey stick

A federal judge approved Friday a consent decree in which an independent monitor will watch over the United Auto Workers’ finances and operations for the next six years.

According to court documents, “the Court shall retain jurisdiction to enforce the terms of this consent decree through Jan. 12, 2027.” However, it can be extended.

The approval comes one month after the UAW agreed to an independent monitor following a federal probe into corruption.

Federal prosecutors said newly-released body cam footage shows a Wixom man attacking police on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors used the video, pointing out who they said is Michigan man Michael Foy using a hockey stick as a weapon, swinging it at officers who were guarding the doors to the Capitol.

Many Michigan restaurants found different ways to remain afloat amid a statewide COVID order prohibiting indoor dining.

But restaurants will now be able to reopen indoor dining on Feb. 1 with certain restrictions, including operating at only 25 percent capacity and abiding by a 10 p.m. curfew.

Two Detroit teenagers have been charged as adults with first-degree murder after an Uber driver was found in an alley with fatal injuries from a hammer and knife attack, officials said.

Prosecutors said Devin McKee, 16, and Lanyah Brady, 15, order the Uber ride with every intention of robbing the driver. They were charged Friday with killing 60-year-old Timothy Perkins.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team spoke about the highly-anticipated results of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase Three vaccine trials.

“I want to point out this has important potential and real implications both domestically and globally,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A lawsuit filed by a father and son alleges that students at one Metro Detroit high school attacked and forced the son to participate in sexualized games during a retreat in 2019.

The father, a longtime teacher at St. Mary’s Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake, and his son, a student, filed a lawsuit outlining a series of sexualized games allegedly played by the school’s student athletes.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 557,883 as of Friday, including 14,497 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 1,774 new cases and six additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported a total of 556,109 cases and 14,491 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average around 6%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,631 on Friday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 56 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 80,400 on Friday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

The next statewide coronavirus data update is expected Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a look at more of the data: