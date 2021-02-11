Morning Briefing Feb. 11, 2021: Stafford leaves Detroit with heavy heart, local love stories, weekend weather outlook

Hank Winchester spoke with Matthew and Kelly Stafford as they prepare to leave Detroit after 12 years.

“It’s crazy. Obviously, you know, thinking this will probably be last time I’m here for at least a long time,” said Stafford. “I have a lot of great memories here. A lot of tough ones too.”

See the full interview from Ford Field here.

Love is in the air, isn’t it?

Oh, wait -- that’s just my space heater. No, wait! It’s Valentine’s Day. That’s it! It’s coming up -- and to celebrate, we wanted to share some amazing love stories from local couples.

Watch live coverage of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as the Senate considers whether he can be held responsible for the Capitol riots.

Watch live coverage beginning at 11 a.m. -- the Senate convenes at noon.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 570,895 as of Wednesday, including 14,977 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes 915 new cases and 12 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported a total of 569,980 cases and 14,965 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,000 on Wednesday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 38 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,400 on Wednesday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

Here’s a look at more of the data: