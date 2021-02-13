Detroit police search for suspect, vehicle in connection with deadly shooting on city’s west side

Detroit police are searching for a suspect and vehicle in connection with a deadly shooting on city's west side Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man and vehicle in connection with a shooting that left one person dead last Friday in the area of W. Seven Mile Road and Santa Rosa Drive.

Police said that at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 5, the 25-year-old victim was driving a silver 2010 Jeep Patriot with six other occupants when the suspect pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and fired shots.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black man, light complexion with a long beard. He was last seen wearing glasses and a black hooded sweater. Police said the suspect’s vehicle is described as a black 2014-2020 Chevy Impala, possibly an LTZ, with a chrome mesh grill, blue HID headlights, LED daytime running lights toward the bottom of the bumper and tan interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

