Detroit man helps neighbors clear driveways, sidewalks of snow

DETROIT – With several inches of snow covering all of Detroit, it’s usually the inner city homes where the winter storm aftermath remains.

One of the only residents on that side of town with a snowblower brought it out to save his neighbors.

With six to nine inches on the ground Detroit’s latest winter storm has caused a lot of frustration.

That same stress is shared by not only Detroit residents behind the wheel, but also others who may be snowed in with at least half a foot in the driveway or on the sidewalk.

Snowstorm Coverage: How snow can turn small issues into major problems for your home

Thankfully some of the people living on Detroit’s west side are fortunate enough to live next to Andrew Flint.

For nearly 30 years, Flint has been clearing off his entire block following major snowstorms and it’s a good deed that will continue to happen.

Ad

“It’s nothing new to me. I do it just because. Just to help somebody that needs help,” said Flint.

Flint believes it’s his responsibility to make sure his neighbors are fine because that’s how he was raised.

“It’s just the way I was brought up as a kid. It goes back to my roots when I was young. My grandma always told me if you’re gonna do something, do it right,” Flint added.

But at the end of the day, he realizes it could be so much worse.

“We were actually pretty fortunate to be honest,” said Flint.

As you can imagine, the people who live on Andrew’s block are more than happy.

Detroit police officers helped seniors clear snow from their driveways Tuesday.

Details: Detroit officers help seniors shovel snow after winter storm

More additional snow is possible this week after Tuesday night’s heavy snowfall.