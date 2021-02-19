Fire on Detroit’s east side kills 1, injures 4

DETROIT – A fire at a group home on Detroit’s east side killed one man and injured four others Friday morning.

It happened on Burns Avenue, near I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue.

The group home was significantly damaged and the building might be a total loss.

According to authorities, the fire department received the call at about 1:30 a.m. As crews battled the flames, the discovered five men were still inside. One of those men was killed. Firefighters said his body was burned beyond recognition.

The other four men were rushed to a hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

There isn’t an official cause behind the fire, but authorities believe it could have been an electrical fire that started with an overloaded power strip.

Ad

Windows blown out due to the intense heat with damages extending around to the front and porch of the home.

The investigation is ongoing.