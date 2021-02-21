Detroit police: Man falls asleep driving, strikes police cruiser

DETROIT – A collision on Detroit’s east side sent two police officers to the hospital Saturday night.

According to authorities, a man was driving northbound on Gratiot Avenue near Van Dyke when his vehicle struck a Detroit Police Department cruiser that was in the turn lane, before hitting the side of a building.

Police said they believe the driver fell asleep while driving home from work.

The two police officers that were in the cruiser checked on the driver before being taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

