Morning Briefing March 7, 2021: Livingston County reports first known case of COVID-19 variant, Biden to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting-rights order, Pope calls on Iraqi Christians to forgive

A case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant has been identified in Livingston County for the first time, officials reported Saturday.

The Livingston County Health Department on Saturday announced that a resident tested positive for the COVID-19 variant known as B117, which experts say is 50 percent more transmissible than the dominant virus strain in the United States.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 596,054 as of Saturday, including 15,666 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,289 new cases and 56 additional deaths -- including 48 deaths that were identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

The state reported a total of 549,881 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Friday. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last two weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,210 on Saturday -- which is up slightly from last week. The 7-day death average was 27 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 30,500 on Saturday.

