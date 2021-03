LIVONIA, Mich. – Canton city officials announced they have a limited number of vaccination appointments available March 10-12.

The vaccination appointments are available to residents of Canton, Plymouth and Plymouth Township who are at least 65 years old.

The appointments will be at Schoolcraft College’s VisTaTech Center, located on Haggerty Road, just south of Seven Mile Road.

Residents can register for appointments on Canton’s official website here.