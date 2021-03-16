Nurse arrested for trying to steal doses of COVID vaccine from TCF Center, police say

DETROIT – Police said that a nurse has been arrested for trying to steal doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the TCF Center in Detroit.

Another nurse witnessed the attempted theft and reported it immediately, police said. The nurse accused of the attempted theft was working for a contractor and had been hired to give the vaccine to Detroit residents.

The nurse is accused of taking two syringes of the Pfizer vaccine and putting them in her pocket. She was arrested by Detroit police.

Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said that the vaccine is carefully guarded.

“Our vaccines are stored in a secured location,” Berry said. “Even when we deliver they are with a security guard. We account for every syringe that we give out.”

