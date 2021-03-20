Nightside Report March 19, 2021: Utica man charged with animal torture after video shows him throwing dog, New mandate calls for increased COVID testing of Michigan student athletes

Utica man charged with animal torture after video shows him throwing French bulldog

DETROIT – A Utica man has been charged with animal torture after he was shown on video throwing an 11-month-old French bulldog through the air twice.

The incident was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera. Police said once they found the dog they realized that she had been abused for much longer than they originally thought. The dog, Nugget, is expected to be OK.

“Obviously it’s shocking once you see it. It’s shocking emotionally,” Sean Coady with the Utica Police Department said.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Clear and chilly for winter’s final Friday evening

Spring begins Saturday and we cannot pick a better day or weekend for it. Now, we have another chilly night on our hands. Then it becomes milder, even warmer, Saturday and Sunday. It remains warmer than average through much of next week.

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

New mandate calls for increased COVID testing of Michigan student athletes

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is mandating COVID-19 testing for student athletes.

The health department believes the latest spike in coronavirus cases might be related to the reopening of high school sports.

Click here to read more.

CDC halves distance requirements in schools from 6 to 3 feet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an announcement Friday that will impact schools across the country.

The CDC now said the science supports reducing the minimum recommended space between students as long as everyone is wearing a well-fitting mask.

Click here to read more.

Ad

MDHHS raises stadium capacity to 20% ahead of MLB Opening Day

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services raised stadium capacity Friday.

There was already a lot of anticipation for the April 1 Opening Day game. The raise means that instead of 1,000 fans, more than 8,000 people can be at Comerica Park for the Opening Day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Thursday, March 18, 2021 --