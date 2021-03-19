Nightside Report March 18, 2021: 2 people stabbed in large St. Patrick’s Day crowd in Greektown, First look at how Ford Field mass vaccination site plans are going

2 people stabbed in large St. Patrick’s Day crowd in Greektown
DETROIT – Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations in Greektown turned violent Wednesday when two people were stabbed in the middle of a large crowd just as the bars were letting out.
The victims are going to survive, but the video is now raising concerns about easing restrictions.
Detroit Police are looking for a man they said stabbed two men during a fight in Greektown. He was wearing a bright green jacket and hat. Both victims are 28 years old.
