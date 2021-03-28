photo
Detroit mother charged after son is allegedly shot by cousin who found unsecured handgun

‘Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons,’ says prosecutor Kym Worthy

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Brianna Williams (WDIV)

DETROIT – Brianna Williams was charged with second-degree child abuse Sunday in connection with the nonfatal shooting of her 13-year-old son.

Police believe he had been shot by his 10-year-old cousin, who had found an unsecured handgun belonging to a relative.

According to authorities, it happened just after noon March 9. Police said officers were dispatched to a home in response to a child who had been shot in the head. He was rushed to a hospital to be treated.

Williams had been charged with second-degree child abuse and received a $2,000 personal bond. She is expected to return to court May 6.

Detroit police have a program for gun owners to receive free gun lock safety kits, no questions asked. They said it’s too easy to not get a kit and potentially save lives.

