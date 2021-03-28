Detroit mother charged after son is allegedly shot by cousin who found unsecured handgun

DETROIT – Brianna Williams was charged with second-degree child abuse Sunday in connection with the nonfatal shooting of her 13-year-old son.

Police believe he had been shot by his 10-year-old cousin, who had found an unsecured handgun belonging to a relative.

Related: Parents charged in 2 separate shootings involving Detroit children

According to authorities, it happened just after noon March 9. Police said officers were dispatched to a home in response to a child who had been shot in the head. He was rushed to a hospital to be treated.

Williams had been charged with second-degree child abuse and received a $2,000 personal bond. She is expected to return to court May 6.

Prior coverage:

Detroit police have a program for gun owners to receive free gun lock safety kits, no questions asked. They said it’s too easy to not get a kit and potentially save lives.

Ad

More: Detroit crime news