Detroit police search for 19-year-old in connection to triple shooting; 2 people dead

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 19-year-old in connection to a triple shooting that left two people dead in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, authorities are searching for 19-year-old Carlos Anderson. The victims are a father and son, whose identities have not been released.

The shooting happened at about noon Monday on Fairview Street. Authorities said an argument occurred prior to the shooting.

Police are also searching for a gray or dark Chrysler Sebring with five people inside that took off in an unknown direction.

Information on the third victim’s current condition is unknown.

More: Detroit crime news