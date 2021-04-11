Morning Briefing April 11, 2021: Up to 240 migrant children from Mexico border coming to Michigan, state ramps up vaccination efforts amid COVID surge, family heirlooms stolen from Warren home

Up to 240 unaccompanied migrant children from the Mexico border are headed to Michigan.

The nonprofit Starr Commonwealth in Albion between Battle Creek and Jackson will be giving the children a

temporary shelter. The goal is to unite children with their families or sponsors, according to the nonprofit.

It stated that all of the children will be tested for coronavirus twice, once before traveling to Michigan and again upon arriving at Starr Commonwealth’s campus.

Michigan’s COVID cases have risen for the seventh consecutive week. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. The state is home to nine of the ten metro areas nationwide with the highest recent sure in cases. On Saturday, Michigan reported 6,892 new cases and 74 additional deaths as the sure in cases continues.

A family in Warren was left heartbroken after a thief took something priceless from them Friday afternoon.

The homeowner left to go to Home Depot and that is when the thief went into the back of the house and stole precious jewelry. She says everything happened in about 30 minutes. The good news is it was all recorded on security cameras.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 738,023 as of Saturday, including 16,500 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 6,892 new cases and 74 additional deaths. The deaths announced Saturday include 57 identified during a Vital Records review, which means they did not take place Friday or Saturday.

Michigan reported a total of 587,283 recoveries from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 16% as of Thursday, the highest we’ve ever recorded. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, now at its highest point since mid-December.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,429 on Thursday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 39 on Thursday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 129,800 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 38% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments