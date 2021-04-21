Driver struck, killed in Southfield after getting out to talk to driver of truck he crashed into

The scene of an April 21, 2021, crash on Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A driver was struck by a vehicle and killed in Southfield after he got out of his car to talk to the driver of a pickup truck he had crashed into, state police said.

Southfield police called state troopers to the scene before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday (April 21). The crash happened on Northwestern Highway near Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of a passenger car lost control and crashed into a pickup truck. He got out of the car and went to talk to the pickup truck driver, officials said.

The man was struck by another car and killed, authorities said. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that struck the man stopped and waited for police, according to authorities.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

Michigan State Police officials are investigating the crash.