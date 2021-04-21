Man fatally shot by Detroit police after he stabs himself, attacks officer

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer is recovering after he was stabbed and then shot Tuesday.

Police were called to a home on Hanna Street and found a man armed with a large knife and stabbing himself.

“When they arrived on the scene, the suspect had inflicted serious injury to himself with a large knife. It was a very horrific scene,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Officials said police tried to get the knife away from the man when he started stabbing one of the officers repeatedly in the leg.

“His partner, fearing for the officer’s life, fired several times and the subject succumbed to his injuries,” Craig said.

In addition to the officer’s stab wounds, he has a gunshot wound to the hand, which appears to be friendly fire. Police said the officer is expected to be OK.