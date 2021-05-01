Morning Briefing May 1, 2021: Pontiac girl abducted in Tennessee found safe, how to watch the Kentucky Derby today, US and NATO forces begin final withdrawal from Afghanistan

A 3-year-old Pontiac girl battling cancer has been reunited with her family after being abducted at a Memphis, Tennessee gas station.

Jesus Becerra drove twelve hours from Pontiac to Memphis, Tennessee to take his young daughter to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to undergo chemotherapy.

You can watch the 147th Kentucky Derby live Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Local 4 News. It will take place in Louisville, Kentucky at Churchill Downs, “the world’s most legendary racetrack.”

While you might not be at Churchill Downs where the horses make their run for the roses, you can still get in on the excitement this afternoon.

Ad