As of Sunday afternoon the victim was still hospitalized and listed in temporary serious condition.

DETROIT – A 64-year-old man was shot and injured on Saturday around 11 p.m. by an unknown gunman in the area of East Seven Mile Road and Fenelon Street, Detroit police say.

Police say the victim realized he was shot after getting out of his car in the area. As of Sunday afternoon he was still hospitalized and listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

New Detroit crime headlines