Cloudy icon
46º

Local News

Morning Briefing May 5, 2021: Michigan sets new mask, gathering rules with updated COVID order; a look inside Michigan’s plan to battle climate change

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Morning Briefing
,
Morning News
,
Michigan News
,
Detroit News
,
News
,
Newsstand
,
Local
,
Headlines
,
Top Stories
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan Weather
,
Detroit Weather
Photo does not have a caption

Here are 6 changes Michigan made to COVID rules for masks, gatherings, events, sports

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday night that it has adjusted its epidemic order as COVID-19 cases across the state slowly start to decline.

These new rules will go into effect Thursday, May 6 and last through May 31.

Read about the changes here.

Detroit pizzeria owner paints handicap parking zone after customers get $150 tickets

Tony Sacco, co-owner of Mootz Pizzeria + Bar in Downtown Detroit, decided to take action after he became concerned with the parking situation in front of his business.

“I actually started noticing it after I got a ticket because I was confused myself,” he said. “I started noticing more and more people are getting tickets.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: