Morning Briefing May 5, 2021: Michigan sets new mask, gathering rules with updated COVID order; a look inside Michigan’s plan to battle climate change

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday night that it has adjusted its epidemic order as COVID-19 cases across the state slowly start to decline.

These new rules will go into effect Thursday, May 6 and last through May 31.

Read about the changes here.

Tony Sacco, co-owner of Mootz Pizzeria + Bar in Downtown Detroit, decided to take action after he became concerned with the parking situation in front of his business.

“I actually started noticing it after I got a ticket because I was confused myself,” he said. “I started noticing more and more people are getting tickets.”

Ad

Ad

Ad