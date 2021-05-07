Video shows man intentionally slamming ATV into Detroit police car

DETROIT – The actions of an all-terrain vehicle driver led officers on a brief chase throughout Southeast Detroit.

The suspect, 26-year-old Devante Harris, has been arrested thanks to the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police working together.

“I don’t know if he thought he was gonna go over the car but he ended up hitting the car twice before he realized he wasn’t going anywhere, jumped off and ran,” said Detroit police Capt. Russell Solano recalled.

MSP chopper footage shows the driver believed to be Harris ramming his ATV into one of DPD’s detective vehicles.

“MSP were up in the air. Our guys were on the ground, we’re made aware by them,” Solano said.

The suspect took off on foot with at least half a dozen Detroit police behind. One officer even falls down twice during the pursuit.

Solano said thanks to MSP’s nightcam with thermal vision, officers never lost sight of the perpetrator.

“Without that cooperation, this guy probably would have gotten away,” he said.

Harris, who was found with a handgun, was arrested in less than a minute while onlookers walked by trying to process what happened. He is facing charges that include malicious destruction of police property and carrying a concealed weapon.

An officer was also injured in the pursuit is stable and expected to recover.

