Morning Briefing May 10, 2021: Wayne County foreclosures on hold through 2022, Biden administration restores transgender health protections

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree requested Thursday that a circuit court extend a ban on foreclosures of occupied homes and commercial properties through March 31, 2022. A judge issued an order Monday granting that request, keeping those occupied homes and commercial properties from being auctioned this year.

According to the county, 2,400 owner-occupied homes and 178 occupied commercial properties are facing foreclosure as of May 6. Unoccupied structures and properties can still face foreclosure during this time.

Learn more here.

The U.S. will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration announced Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that sought to narrow the scope of legal rights in sensitive situations involving medical care.

Ad

The action by the Department of Health and Human Services affirms that federal laws forbidding sex discrimination in health care also protect gay and transgender people. The Trump administration had defined “sex” to mean gender assigned at birth, thereby excluding transgender people from the law’s umbrella of protection.

Read more here.

Sources tell Local 4 that Detroit Police Chief James Craig will announce his retirement during a news conference Monday.

Chief Craig has led the Detroit Police Department since 2013. He is reportedly considering a run for governor of Michigan on the state’s Republican Party ticket.

See the full story here.

Ad

a NASA suborbital sounding rocket launching from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia may provide a brief light show for residents of the eastern United States and Bermuda -- including Michigan.

Learn more here.

Last week, I got the dreaded phone call that so many of you have received: a friend of mine died from COVID-19.

At this stage in the pandemic, Ron didn’t have to get COVID. Sure, the virus is still out there, and those like Ron with pre-existing conditions are still the most vulnerable. But there’s also a vaccine out there. And a lot of people aren’t getting it.

If you are one of them, I respect the decision you’ve made out of concern for yourself -- but the reason we get the vaccine is not just for us, it’s also for everyone else.

Ad

Read his entire message here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 862,633 as of Saturday, including 18,206 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,825 new cases and 122 additional deaths, including 83 deaths that were identified during a review of records.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 703,746 recoveries from the virus.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays. The next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just below 9% as of Friday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last week.

Ad

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 14 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,607 on Saturday and has been consistently declining over the last two weeks. The 7-day death average was 74 on Saturday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 140,700 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 7.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, May 9, with 51.5% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 41.4% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: