Family seeking justice one month after 51-year-old man killed on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A family is searching for answers one month after 51-year-old Mario Jemison was shot and killed on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on April 11 in the area of Seven Mile Road and Schaefer Highway.

Police said Jemison was driving west on Seven Mile Road when a car pulled up next to him and fired shots.

According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Jemison was celebrating the birthday of a cousin at the time of the shooting. He was killed 18 days before his wedding date.

Jemison’s stepdaughter, Desirae, made a plea Wednesday for anyone to come forward with information.

“My real dad died and now my stepdad is gone. This hurts me really bad. It feels like a big piece of my heart fell out ... Please come forward and help our family get justice,” she said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

Ad

More: Detroit crime news