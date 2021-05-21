Detroit police search for woman in connection to carjacking on city’s east side

Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a carjacking on Detroit’s east side. Photo provided by Detroit Police Department.

DETROIT – Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a carjacking on Detroit’s east side.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m., March 13, in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Tacoma Street. Police said an 18-year-old reported that she gave the woman a ride from a Mobil gas station in the 17700 block of Nine Mile Road in Eastpointe.

While traveling, the woman demanded that the victim give her the vehicle and then threatened her, police said. The victim complied and the suspect drove away traveling westbound on Tacoma Street toward Schoenherr Street.

The vehicle was recovered on March 15 in the 10600 block of Bonita Street.

Police described the suspect as a Black woman, heavy build with short red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Ad

More: Detroit crime news