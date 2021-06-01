Man shot in Detroit while trying to offer help at crash scene

DETROIT – On Monday, a 59-year-old man was shot at around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Emery and Conley streets while trying to help out at the scene of a crash.

According to police, the shooting happened after a 20-year-old man struck a parked vehicle. The victim heard the crash’s impact and came outside to check whether help was needed.

Police say the gunman started yelling at him and fired shots multiple times.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot. Police say the victim was struck and hospitalized. He is currently in stable condition.

Officers eventually located and arrested the gunman. His weapon was recovered. The case is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140.

