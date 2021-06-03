VIDEO: Detroit police seek suspect in carjacking on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man in connection with a May 22 carjacking that happened on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, it happened at about 2:30 a.m. at a gas station located near the intersection of Morang Avenue and Kelly Road. Police said a 58-year-old man was approached by the suspect, who demanded his silver 2009 Ford Edge.

Video of the carjacking can be seen above. Photos of the suspect can be seen below.

Detroit police are looking for a man in connection with a May 22, 2021 carjacking on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

The suspect fled northbound on Kelly Road. The vehicle was recovered later near the intersection of Proctor and Kirkwood streets.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

