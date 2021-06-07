Detroit police seek missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 12-year-old named Makiyah Pope-Buford who was last seen Sunday at around 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Eastlawn in Detroit.

Pope-Buford left the area at that time and has not been seen or heard from since then.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, has a medium complexion and might be wearing a headscarf around her head. Pope-Buford was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and white and black flip flops. The teen is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

