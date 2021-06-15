Partly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Morning Briefing June 15, 2021: Warren police officer under investigation over racist Facebook comments, ex-Gov. Rick Snyder faces pretrial hearing in Flint water crisis

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Morning Briefing
,
Morning News
,
Michigan News
,
Detroit News
,
News
,
Newsstand
,
Local
,
Headlines
,
Top Stories
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan Weather
,
Detroit Weather
Photo does not have a caption

Warren police officer under investigation for racist comments on Facebook

A man identified as a Warren police officer took to Facebook on a local media story and proceeded to make racially inflammatory comments.

See the story here.

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder faces pretrial hearing in Flint water crisis

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is due in court in Genesee County for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday morning.

The ex-governor is currently facing two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with the Flint water crisis.

Read more here.

🚨 Drive-by shooting kills 1, injures 2 in Hamtramck

Michigan Gov. Whitmer proposes $300 weekly back-to-work bonus

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a new back-to-work incentive in Michigan.

“Eligible laid off employees will earn $300 per week bonus for returning to workforce through Sept. 4,” Whitmer said.

Learn more here.

Red Cross: Urgent need for blood donors as patients catch up on needed care

The American Red Cross is urging blood donors to make an appointment as soon as possible to help address a national blood shortage.

The Red Cross says it is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.

Read more here.

👨‍👧 Giveaway: Submit a photo, sweet story to honor the dad in your life this Father’s Day

Meet the family of falcons residing at Detroit Zoo

A family of peregrine falcons is making the Detroit Zoo’s water tower a home to raise three chicks.

The zoo set up a webcam to document what is going on 300 feet in the air.

See video here.

Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror

The Biden administration says it will enhance its analysis of threats from domestic terrorists, including the sharing of intelligence within law enforcement agencies, and will work with tech companies to eliminate terrorist content online as part of a nationwide strategy to combat domestic terrorism.

Learn more here.

🍪 Tasty Tuesday: Check out Good Cookies in Detroit

Weather: Heat breaks for a cooler Tuesday

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 15, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update
Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 15, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

COVID in Michigan 💉

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 892,469 as of Monday, including 19,548 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 338 new cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state announced a total of 892,131 cases and 19,540 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.69% as of Monday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 244 on Monday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 22 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,800 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 60.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 51.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: