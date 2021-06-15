Morning Briefing June 15, 2021: Warren police officer under investigation over racist Facebook comments, ex-Gov. Rick Snyder faces pretrial hearing in Flint water crisis

A man identified as a Warren police officer took to Facebook on a local media story and proceeded to make racially inflammatory comments.

See the story here.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is due in court in Genesee County for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday morning.

The ex-governor is currently facing two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with the Flint water crisis.

Read more here.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a new back-to-work incentive in Michigan.

“Eligible laid off employees will earn $300 per week bonus for returning to workforce through Sept. 4,” Whitmer said.

Ad

Learn more here.

The American Red Cross is urging blood donors to make an appointment as soon as possible to help address a national blood shortage.

The Red Cross says it is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.

Read more here.

A family of peregrine falcons is making the Detroit Zoo’s water tower a home to raise three chicks.

The zoo set up a webcam to document what is going on 300 feet in the air.

See video here.

Ad

The Biden administration says it will enhance its analysis of threats from domestic terrorists, including the sharing of intelligence within law enforcement agencies, and will work with tech companies to eliminate terrorist content online as part of a nationwide strategy to combat domestic terrorism.

Learn more here.

🍪 Tasty Tuesday: Check out Good Cookies in Detroit

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 15, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 892,469 as of Monday, including 19,548 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 338 new cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state announced a total of 892,131 cases and 19,540 deaths.

Ad

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.69% as of Monday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 244 on Monday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 22 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,800 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 60.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 51.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: