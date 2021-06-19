46-year-old man shot in robbery on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was walking home at about 5:30 a.m. when a dark SUV pulled up next to him near the intersection of Houston Whittier and Grover streets. Police said three men wearing masks exited the SUV, took the man’s property and one shot him before driving off on Houston Whittier Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

