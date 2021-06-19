Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police investigate drive-by shooting on city’s west side

Victim shot multiple times

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Detroit Police Cruiser
Detroit Police Cruiser (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old man and a passenger were in a vehicle near the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard when someone in the back seat of a dark SUV started shooting at their vehicle. The 23-year-old driver was shot multiple times but was able to flee from the SUV and get to a hospital.

The victim is in serious condition.

Police said the passenger was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

