Man robbed, shot by 3 men who jumped out of dark SUV on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was robbed and shot by three men who jumped out of a dark SUV early in the morning on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday (June 19) in the 14000 block of Houston Whittier Street, according to officials.

Police said a 46-year-old man was walking home in the area of Grove and Houston Whittier streets when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to him.

Three men wearing masks got out of the SUV and robbed him, authorities said. One of the men shot the 46-year-old before they got back in the SUV, which took off west on Houston Whittier Street, according to officials.

Medical officials took the 46-year-old man to a nearby hospital, where he is stable.

Detroit police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.