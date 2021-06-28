Live stream: Detroit mayor, Michigan governor provide update on flooding response

DETROIT – Following devastating flooding caused by heavy storms, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a news conference Monday with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to update the public on the city’s response to the fallout.

Fast-falling rain overnight Friday and into Saturday has caused major flooding issues all across Metro Detroit.

Many cars had been stranded along roads and freeways as roads became flooded and impassable overnight Friday. Residents from all over Metro Detroit have reported flooding in and around their homes.

Saturday saw more rain and even more storms are expected to hit the region this week. On Saturday, Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency to help address threats to public health and safety related to the heavy rainfall. The declaration authorizes Michigan State Police’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate additional efforts in conjunction with local agencies to address the fallout.

“We are continuing to work closely with emergency response coordinators and local leaders across the state to address widespread flooding,” Whitmer said Saturday. “The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state’s response as we rush resources to affected areas, and the state of emergency declaration will help counties access even greater assistance.”

Officials say they are working to get Detroit’s pumping stations up and running to clear the standing water, but city leaders are asking residents who are in need of help to directly inform the city.

Learn how to report flood damage or receive help amid the flooding right here.

On Saturday, Mayor Duggan requested federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the flooding.

