Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones ordered to wear alcohol monitor amid bond dispute

HOWELL, Mich. – State Rep. Jewell Jones was in front of a judge Thursday, accused of violating his bond after his suspected DUI arrest in April.

Jones was charged with resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol following his April 6 arrest.

After his arrest, a judge ordered Jones to be tested for drugs and alcohol, but he got out of that requirement recently. Jones, who is in the Michigan National Guard, recently asked to be exempt from the random testing while he attended a two-week training at Camp Grayling. It was granted. As it turns out, Jones wasn’t in Grayling the entire time.

When the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office found out that Jones wasn’t at Camp Grayling for the entire time he said he would, it wasn’t seen as a miscommunication.

“It’s the people’s position that this was deceptive on the defendants part and the only reason the people signed the stipulation and potentially the only reason the court signed the order,” said assistant prospecting attorney Christina Richards.

Jones’ attorney, Ali Hammoud, fell on the sword in court.

“Maybe I didn’t do a good enough job when I asked how long are you going to the camp? Are you going to eat, sleep there?” Hammoud said. “He didn’t go to any place he shouldn’t have -- parties, bars.”

In addition to some house committee meetings in Lansing, Jones also posted a photo on social media of him working out at a gym.

“I think you knew you were going to come back. We were all under the impression that you were going to be in training for two weeks and that’s the only reason this order was granted,” Richards said.

Jones waived a hearing and the judge immediately ordered him to be tested for drugs and to wear an alcohol monitor.

“I think you were deceptive with your own attorney and less than candid with him and the prosecutor and this court,” Richards said.

