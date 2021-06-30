HOWELL, Mich. – Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones will stand trial on drunk driving charges.

Jones faced a judge on Wednesday (June 30) in connection to a drunk driving arrest on April 6. He was charged with resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol after his arrest.

Prosecutors said Jones drove from Southfield to Fowlerville and crashed his car in a ditch. They said Jones became uncooperative when paramedics tried to help his passenger, who was in need of treatment.

Officials said Jones used status of importance and showed police badges instead of ID’s while he was being uncooperative. An attorney for Jones argued that police used excessive force during the arrest.

On June 24 Jones was ordered to be tested for drugs and to wear an alcohol monitor. That order came amid a bond dispute.

Jones was elected in 2016 and represents Inkster and other portions of Wayne County. He’s a Senior Deacon, an active member of the National Guard and an auxiliary police officer in Inkster.