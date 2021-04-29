Video: Rep. Jewell Jones loudly argues with police as he’s booked at Livingston County Jail

HOWELL, Mich. – Police have released video of State Rep. Jewell Jones being booked at the Livingston County Jail in Howell after his April 6 crash on I-96.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest after a crash on I-96 near Fowlerville. State police troopers said they found Jones’ SUV with the vanity plate ELECTED in a ditch.

The video begins with a MSP trooper telling deputies at the jail that Jewell is a state representative and an off-duty police officer.

Jones can be seen on video refusing nearly every command he’s given as officer try to book him into the Livingston County Jail. He brings up Gov. Gretchen Whitmer several times and even argues about taking a mugshot.

Officers are patient with Jones until they’ve had it with Jones as he continued to loudly argue with police.

Jones’ attorney, Ali Hammoud, said they are moving forward with their case and assert that police used excessive force on Jones.

Jones is charged with resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol following his April 6 arrest.