Morning Briefing July 12 2021: No charges for Harrison Township man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend; Will new sweepstakes motivate Michiganders to get vaccinated?

Is the chance to win part of $5 million enough to push Michigan residents to get vaccinated?

For millions of Americans the incentive of not getting COVID was more than enough motivation to get vaccinated. But there’s still a substantial chunk of people who need more.

See the report here.

A Macomb County man accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend amid an altercation in Harrison Township last month will not be facing charges.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a case has been closed against a 66-year-old Harrison Township man who allegedly shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend, Jomarr Pye, on June 16.

Read more here.

Ad

A new film set in 1950s Detroit, starring Don Cheadle and Jon Hamm, is now streaming on HBO Max.

“No Sudden Move,” from director Steven Soderbergh, follows “a group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.”

See the trailer here.

American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday on the “Today Show.” She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson’s spot in the 100.

Ad

Read the report here.

In an encouraging burst of hiring, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs.

Read more here.

Florida officials are working on plans to tear down what’s left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure’s instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.

After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure even as searchers continue to comb the rubble pile beneath it.

Ad

Learn more here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 2, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 894,856 as of Thursday, including 19,758 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 228 new cases and 10 additional deaths, including 14 deaths that were identified during a review of records. On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 894,628 cases and 19,748 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.43% as of Thursday, near the lowest on record, but a slight increase in the last week. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 135 on Thursday. The 7-day death average was 12 on Thursday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,900 on Thursday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 61.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: