Morning Briefing July 4, 2021: Recap of President Biden’s trip to Michigan, 3 people, dog found dead in boat cabin on Lake St. Clair, Philippine military plane crashes, 29 dead, 50 rescued

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has promised city residents help to recover from the recent massive flooding.

That assistance is coming from the White House. President Joe Biden was in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday and met with Duggan to discuss the issue.

“He had time after doing all of the other things to sit down with me and talk about the flooding issues in Detroit,” said Duggan. “He’s been a huge Detroit supporter all along and he’s going to help us.”

Duggan spoke to Local 4 News about his conversation with Biden.

“He told his staff that he wanted the emergency order done for Detroit as fast as legally possible so we can get money into the hands of our residents for reimbursements as quickly as possible,” added Duggan.

The president’s visit is part of the Biden administration’s nationwide America’s Back Together tour. It is taking place to highlight the country’s progress against fighting COVID-19, according to the White House.

Biden also talked up his bipartisan infrastructure package and additional plans for investing in families and education. The president met with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and US Democratic senators from Michigan, Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.

Three people and a dog were found dead shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday inside the cabin of a Chris Craft boat docked at the Fox Marina on South River Road, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday, Macomb County deputies in addition to firefighters with the Harrison Township Fire Department were sent to the Fox Marina on Lake St. Clair after a boat fire was reported.

People from neighboring boats reported that the victims had been staying on the boat.

In calls made to 911 it was reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows of the boat and it had possibly caught fire.

As of Saturday evening the cause of the fire was still unknown. Officials are still investigating the fire.

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province while trying to land Sunday, killing at least 29 military personnel while at least 50 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew and the rest were army personnel, military officials said.

The pilots survived but were seriously injured and at least four villagers on the ground were injured, officials said.

Hot weather and sunshine returns on the Fourth of July along with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to be near 90 degrees today.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Sunday with sunshine

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 894,957 as of Friday, and the state announced a total of 19,754 deaths.

Friday’s update includes 101 new COVID cases, while the updated number of COVID-related deaths is four fewer than what the state announced Thursday: 894,856 cases and 19,758 deaths.

Here is what the state said about the death count decreasing from Thursday to Friday: “Corrections made to the provisional case data resulted in a reduction of the cumulative confirmed death total to 19,754.”

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 1.3% as of Thursday, near the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 135 on Thursday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 11 on Thursday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 61.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

