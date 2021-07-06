Grandmother moving out after vehicle crashes into Detroit home

DETROIT – A grandmother’s dining room was destroyed when a car came barreling into the home on Detroit’s east side.

Alecia Jackson was having dinner with her granddaughter on Sunday when the car missed them by inches.

Jackson is moving, saying she is fed up with speeding drivers and car crashes. She says drivers are constantly blowing through this stop sign and speeding.

Jackson bought the home a year and a half ago. She invested everything she had into the property and now she says it’s not worth the risk.

“There’s my address on brick,” Jackson said. “That’s my dining room and it’s devastating.”

“My granddaughter started screaming about a car being in the house and I started to hear people yelling, ‘Anyone in here?’” she later added. “Then people started coming in through the hole in the wall.”

Jackson lives on Seymour Street and Brock Avenue on Detroit’s east side and says there’s been at least a dozen crashes outside of her home.

“People run the stop signs and speed through here like it’s the freeway and drive 55 miles per hour up and down Seymour,” she said.

This is the first time the car ended up in her home. Jackson says she has no choice but to move.

“Somebody hit that driver and that driver ran into my house,” she said. “It hurts, just because people won’t stop speeding.”

On Monday, volunteers helped gather her belongings.

“They showed up and came to help me and I just want to say thank you,” she said.

After investing her retirement savings into buying and renovating the Detroit Land Bank home, she’s walking away.

“I’ve had it, I’m done. I don’t want it anymore. Y’all can have it. I left this for my grandchildren and this is what you left me with, thanks for nothing,” she said.

If you would like to help the family, they have set up an online fundraiser.

