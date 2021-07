DETROIT – According to police, a man possibly in his twenties died Tuesday while riding a motorcycle in Detroit.

Police say the crash happened around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday after the victim was riding the motorcycle on southbound Woodward and collided with a 56-year-old male driver inside of a 2005 Chevy Equinox.

The victim died at the scene of the crash, police say.

