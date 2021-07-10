Morning Briefing July 10, 2021: Weekend bridge work closes 19 miles of I-75 in Metro Detroit, community mourns teen killed in Sterling Heights crash, death toll in Florida condo collapse climbs to 79

A big traffic shutdown is taking place with 19 miles of Interstate 75 closing this weekend. Both directions between Square Lake Road and Eight Mile Road are closed through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 12.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said it is working on demolishing the 11 Mile Road overpass and then work on assorted bridge repair throughout the 75 corridor that will be closed.

Traffic will be detoured onto Woodward Avenue for the weekend.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west onto Eight Mile Road, then to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Square Lake Road and back to northbound I-75. Local traffic will have access to northbound I-75 at 14 Mile Road and “points north,” officials said.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound Square Lake Road, then to southbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Eight Mile Road and back to southbound I-75.

The family and friends of 17-year-old Patryk Koziol surrounded the Sterling Heights Skatepark on Friday night.

Everyone including his parents wanted to honor his life.

“He was our precious. He was our boy, our joy, our hope, our future. He was just everything,” said the teen’s father, Pawel Koziol.

The teen was killed in a vehicle crash on July 3 at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and 18 Mile Road. Police said he was driving westbound on 18 Mile Road when he was hit by a Dodge Durango driving northbound.

“I was devastated for the last couple of days,” said the teen’s father.

The teen’s friends have been deeply impacted by the tragedy.

“I kind of freaked out a little bit. I didn’t take it well at all. I started screaming and everything. I lost my mind a little bit because he was one of my best friends,” said Julian Dushaj.

The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 79 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 61 people remain unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was “moving forward with great urgency” in order to bring closure to the families of victims who have spent an agonizing two weeks waiting for news.

“This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” Levine Cava said of the latest death toll.

“All those who have passed ... are leaving behind loved ones. They’re leaving behind devastated families. The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day,” she said.

Rescue workers and emergency support teams from Florida and several other states have labored in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day at the site of the devastated beachfront condominium in Surfside — physically and emotionally taxing work performed amid oppressive heat and in dangerous conditions.

Metro Detroit weather: 7/10/21

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 896,067 as of Friday, including 19,801 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 672 new cases and 26 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of 224 cases per day. (Michigan only reports COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays now.)

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Friday, near the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now at the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 159 on Friday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,400 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 62% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 10, 2021

