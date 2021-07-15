Detroit mother loses second son to gun violence in 2 years

DETROIT – A Detroit mother is mourning the death of her son, who was shot and killed while out celebrating his 21st birthday last week.

“J’Quan was an awesome kid, infectious smile, loved kids,” said Tia Garrett

Garrett could brag about her son J’Quan Jones all day -- he was not only an all-state in track at Madison Heights, but as a good person.

He was killed in the early morning hours of July 6 while out after celebrating his birthday. The incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of East Eight Mile Road and Rex Avenue.

“Someone decided to fire shots into that vehicle, striking and killing my child and taking him from me that night,” Garrett said.

Sadly, J’Quan was the second son she had to bury in two years. Garrett’s other son, Teo Garrett, was shot and killed for his Cartier sunglasses in May 2019 inside a Valero gas station at Seven Mile Road and Outer Drive.

Teo was 18 years old and on his way to Minnesota on a football scholarship.

“I don’t understand, and I will never heal because I’m constantly hurting, constantly dealing with pain. It’s never ended to me,” she said. “They are kids that in life did everything right and they’re both gone now, and I have no answers why.”

J’Quan’s friends from high school and middle school went to Balduck Park on Wednesday to release balloons in his memory.

“Teo and J’Quan were awesome, great kids that are gone way too soon behind senseless nonsense. I just wish the crime and shooting would stop in Detroit because what are they getting out of it?” Tia Garrett said.

Detroit police are investigating the shooting on July 6 and are searching for a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

